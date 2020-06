George Floyd's Brother Testifies To House Committee On Police Brutality

He asked them to make sure his brother's death is more than another name on a list.

THIS MORNING.HE'S PART OF A GROUP OF 12WITNESSES TESTIFYING BEFORE THECOMMITTEE.HE DESCRIBED HIS BROTHER DYINGUNDER THE KNEE OF A POLICEOFFICER CALLING HIM SIR WHILEBEGGING FOR HIS LIFE.HE ASKED CONGRESS TO TAKE STEPSTO END POLICE BRUTALITY.ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.THE PEOPLE MARCHING IN THESTREETS ARE TELLING YOU ENOUGHIS ENOUGH.BY THE LEADERS OUR COUNTRY THEWORLD NEEDS THE RIGHT THING.THE PEOPLE ELECTED TO YOU SPEAKFOR THEM TO MAKE POSITIVECHANGE.GEORGE'S NAME MEANS SOMETHING.YOU HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY HERETODAY TO MAKE YOUR NAMES MEANSOMETHING, TOO.THE JUSTICE AND POLICING ACTWAS ALSO INTRODUCED BY DEMOCRATSTHIS WEEK.