Brother Of George Floyd Testifies On Use Of Force Before House Committee
Skyler Henry reports on Philonise Floyd testifying to House judiciary committee the day after his brother's funeral (6-10-2020)
George Floyd's brother to Congress: 'Stop the pain'George Floyd's younger brother took his grief to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday with an impassioned plea that lawmakers not let his brother's death be in vain, lamenting that he "didn't deserve to die..
WEB EXTRA: George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd: "He didn't deserve to die over $20"George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on policing and accountability Wednesday. He asked the committee, "... is that what a black man’s worth?..