Skyler Henry reports on Philonise Floyd testifying to House judiciary committee the day after his brother's funeral (6-10-2020)

Brother Of George Floyd Testifies On Use Of Force Before House Committee

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are set to take the initial step Wednesday toward a legislative remedy...

*Philonise Floyd* gave an emotional address as he spoke before the House Judiciary Committee and...

Philonise Floyd told Congress on Tuesday that his late brother George Floyd "didn't deserve to die...