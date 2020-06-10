Global  

Brother Of George Floyd Testifies On Use Of Force Before House Committee
Skyler Henry reports on Philonise Floyd testifying to House judiciary committee the day after his brother's funeral (6-10-2020)

'He did not deserve to die over $20': George Floyd's brother asks Congress for 'justice' at hearing

'He did not deserve to die over $20': George Floyd's brother asks Congress for 'justice' at hearing Philonise Floyd told Congress on Tuesday that his late brother George Floyd "didn't deserve to die...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS 2FOXNews.com


George Floyd’s Brother Demands Answers for Racial Injustice Before House Judiciary Committee: ‘Make it Stop. Stop the Pain’

*Philonise Floyd* gave an emotional address as he spoke before the House Judiciary Committee and...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineCBS 2NPR


George Floyd’s brother to testify as House holds hearing on police violence

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are set to take the initial step Wednesday toward a legislative remedy...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comCBS 2FOXNews.comNPR




emehinolataiwo

OMO BABA_OLOPA RT @Reuters: 'He didn’t deserve to die over $20. I’m asking you, is that what a black man’s worth? $20? This is 2020. Enough is enough': Ge… 1 minute ago

JoeKhalilTV

Joe Khalil RT @kron4news: An emotional day on Capitol Hill, family members of George Floyd and of an officer killed in George Floyd protests both test… 3 minutes ago

DanielP28086325

Daniel Petersen RT @kimfreethinker: George Floyd’s brother testifies in front of congress regarding police profiling today. Floyd was a criminal. He onc… 3 minutes ago

yoda4jedi

DJ KnowLedge(I YIELD MY TIME, FUCK YOU) RT @NPR: "I'm asking you, is that what a black man is worth? Twenty dollars?" Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, delivers a powerful… 7 minutes ago

LonepineRjr

lonepine RT @starsandstripes: Philonise Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain" so his brother George wouldn't be just "another na… 17 minutes ago

WillShacklefor1

Will Shackleford 6/10/2020: - NASCAR bans confederate flags - Brother of George Floyd testifies - Trump demands CNN’s apology for… https://t.co/xO6kaqEI1S 19 minutes ago


George Floyd's brother testifies before congress [Video]

George Floyd's brother testifies before congress

George Floyd's brother testifies before congress.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:01Published
George Floyd's brother to Congress: 'Stop the pain' [Video]

George Floyd's brother to Congress: 'Stop the pain'

George Floyd's younger brother took his grief to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday with an impassioned plea that lawmakers not let his brother's death be in vain, lamenting that he "didn't deserve to die..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published
WEB EXTRA: George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd: "He didn't deserve to die over $20" [Video]

WEB EXTRA: George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd: "He didn't deserve to die over $20"

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on policing and accountability Wednesday. He asked the committee, "... is that what a black man’s worth?..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:58Published