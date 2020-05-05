Global  

Starbucks To Close Up to 400 Company-Owned Stores
Starbucks To Close Up to 400 Company-Owned Stores

Starbucks To Close Up to 400 Company-Owned Stores

The coffee giant says they are considering alternatives like curbside, mobile-only pickups and drive-thrus.

Amy Johnson reports.

