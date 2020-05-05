Starbucks To Close Up to 400 Company-Owned Stores
The coffee giant says they are considering alternatives like curbside, mobile-only pickups and drive-thrus.
Amy Johnson reports.
Paying tribute to our troopsStarbucks has now reopened over 85% of their stores across the U.S. They are expecting more than 90% of their stores to be open by early June.
Starbucks to reopen 85% of stores this weekStarbucks says it expects about 85% of its U.S. stores will be reopened by the end of this week. Drive-thru orders and orders made from Uber Eats will be allowed.
Starbucks Reopening 85 Percent of StoresStarbucks announced they will be reopening 85 percent of its stores by the end of the week but will only offer pickup and drive-thru services.