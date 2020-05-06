Starbucks Plans To Close Up To 400 Stores

Global  

Starbucks Starbucks is closing up to 400 stores across the US, as the coffee giant adopts new strategies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain is also planning to open fewer stores this year, cutting its expections of openings to 300 from 600.

The shops Starbucks does open will be be more focused on to-go business, with more mobile pick-up, curbside, and drive-thru locations.

"Our vision is that each large city in the U.S. will ultimately have a mix of traditional Starbucks cafés and Starbucks Pickup locations," Starbucks said on Wednesday.

