2 Residents Test Positive At Nursing Home

Breken Terry shares what she learned after hearing 2 residents tested positive for coronavirus at a nursing home in the Lauderdale county.

Corridor... we have team coverage across north alabama following the pandemic's impact.

We want to begin with the breaking news out of lauderdale county.

Waay 31's breken terry joins us with the details.

Breken..

Nursing home officials tell me they have followed all of the guidelines by the cdc and medicare and medicaid services but didn't go into detail on what it's doing.

We know that no employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and i asked the nursing home if everyone who came in contact with the two positive people were tested.

Nursing home officials said they are testing based off of reccomendation s of adph.

They wouldn't confirm how many residents have coronavirus tests pending.

Officials said they have notified every family, local, state and federal officials on the cases.

The nursing home also told me the national guard was here on may 8th helping sanitize the area.

It's unclear how sick the patietns with coronavirus are.

But there are no coronavirus deaths reported at this nursing home.

Live in flo