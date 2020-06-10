Global  

Family confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Family confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Family confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Family has confirmed that both sets of human remains found on Chad Daybell's property belongs to two children reported missing last year.

