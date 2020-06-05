Seattle Police Abandon Neighborhood Following Weeks Of Protests
Elise Preston reports the death of George Floyd has sparked a war of words between Seattle's mayor and President Trump.
Crowds Gather In West Village For 14th Consecutive Day Of ProtestsFor two weeks, protesters in New York City have been taking to the streets every day, marching for police reform; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Microsoft Employees Speak Out Against Seattle PoliceMicrosoft employees speak up and demand the company sever its ties with the Seattle Police Department after reports of hostile and violent interactions with the public during George Floyd protests.
Vigil held for George Floyd in Denver more than 2 weeks after his deathA vigil was held for George Floyd in Denver Tuesday evening, more than two weeks after his death while in police custody. Denver7's Adi Guajardo was there and has this report.