DAY 11 Monday night protests Lexington live shot

In our top story at 11... tonight going on week two of protests in lexington.

The meaning of the protest started because of police brutality and the deaths of breonna taylor and george floyd but organizers specifically in lexington continuing to call for police accountability.

tonight's demonstration.

protesters say theyre going to come out every night this month.

That's right, june 29th marks when the current contract will expire.

But the city says the current contract can rollover if negotiations on any changes aren't complete.

Something protesters want to change before it rolls over.

Lets take a look at rhe scene right now....the group currently marching xxx the farthest into the neighborhood ive seen.

I want to point out something else new from earlier tonight...police officers weren't outside...only the barricade blocking the police department.

The police officers have continued to de-escalate in their approach...from riot gear to no riot gear and marching in unity to tonight a lack of officers at all.

Another new development today, a man accused of getting out of his uber and fighting protesters for blocking the street lost his job.

I talked to one of the protesters and organizers branden barber who says he wants more companies to hold their employees to a standard of peace.

"we need more businesses or bosses to stand up and say you know we're monitoring your social media we see what you're putting out into the world and if that's not reflecting our company's values which the company's value should be love peace and happiness."

Sarah williams a consistent leader at each night of protests says to expect more demonstrations in the coming weeks ....something different than these marches...she says they want the city to listen to their demands...