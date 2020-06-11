New Fallout After Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled At Minnesota Capitol
Amelia Santaniello has the latest on new fallout and reaction a day after protesters pulled down the statue of Christopher Columbus at the State Capitol (1:21).
WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 11, 2020
Moment Christopher Columbus statue is toppled in MinnesotaThe moment is seen when the Christopher Columbus statue is toppled in St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday (June 10).
Charges Likely After Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled At Minnesota CapitolMembers of the American Indian Movement and Native Lives Matter tore down a statue of Cristopher Columbus Wednesday evening, Ali Lucia reports (0:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 11, 2020
In front of line of police, Native American activists engage in dance in front of Minnesota state capitolAfter local activists in St. Paul, Minnesota tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus today Wednesday (June 10), police surrounded the statue. A local Native American activist danced in front of the..