Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Fallout After Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled At Minnesota Capitol
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:21s - Published
New Fallout After Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled At Minnesota Capitol

New Fallout After Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled At Minnesota Capitol

Amelia Santaniello has the latest on new fallout and reaction a day after protesters pulled down the statue of Christopher Columbus at the State Capitol (1:21).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 11, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue

Protesters have pulled down a statute of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota State Capitol.
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Moment Christopher Columbus statue is toppled in Minnesota [Video]

Moment Christopher Columbus statue is toppled in Minnesota

The moment is seen when the Christopher Columbus statue is toppled in St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday (June 10).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
Charges Likely After Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled At Minnesota Capitol [Video]

Charges Likely After Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled At Minnesota Capitol

Members of the American Indian Movement and Native Lives Matter tore down a statue of Cristopher Columbus Wednesday evening, Ali Lucia reports (0:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:43Published
In front of line of police, Native American activists engage in dance in front of Minnesota state capitol [Video]

In front of line of police, Native American activists engage in dance in front of Minnesota state capitol

After local activists in St. Paul, Minnesota tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus today Wednesday (June 10), police surrounded the statue. A local Native American activist danced in front of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published