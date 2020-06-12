PCSD: Part of foothills being evacuated due to Bighorn Fire



Related videos from verified sources LIVE UPDATES: Bighorn Fire grows to 14,000+ acres, 22% contained



The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains increased to more than 14,000 acres Monday. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:24 Published 10 hours ago Sabino Canyon Recreation Area closed due to Bighorn Fire



The Sabino Canyon area is now closed as the Bighorn Fire continues to spread through the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:16 Published 10 hours ago Bighorn Fire sparks memories of 2003 Aspen Fire



As firefighters work to hold the fire back from Mount Lemmon, for some, it’s hard to hold back memories of the disastrous Aspen Fire that destroyed much of Summerhaven 17 years ago. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 03:02 Published 10 hours ago