In The Dark S02E10 The Last Dance

In The Dark 2x10 "The Last Dance" Season 2 Episode 10 Promo trailer - ACTS OF DESPERATION - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) swing for the fences when they attempt to execute the plan to end their arrangement with Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux).

Finding himself in dire circumstances, Dean (Rich Sommer) seeks the help of a former colleague.

Max (Casey Deidrick) does the unthinkable.

Also starring Brooke Markham.

Steve Tsuchida directed the episode written by Chelsea Taylor (#210).

Original airdate 6/18/2020.

Starring: Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Rich Sommer, Kathleen York