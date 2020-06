SWFL hospitals say they're seeing anticipated COVID-19 uptick

TWO MORE DEATHS.

COLLIER IS UP102 CASES.

WHILE CHARLOTTE HADTEN ADDITIONAL CASES.IN A CALL TODAY...LOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY A SPIKE IN NUMBERSIS TO BE EXPECTED.BUT FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEXPLAINS WHY THEY ALSO SAY WESHOULDN’T BE TOO WORRIED JUSTYET.MORE THAN 63-HUNDRED COVID-19CASES...AND ALMOST 300 DEATHS.((Dr. Larry Antonucci//LeeHealth CEO))(phoner)"We are a new normal and thevirus will be part of that newnormal for many months to come."THAT’S WHERE SOUTHWEST FLORIDACURRENTLY SITS...THOSE NUMBERSACCOUNTING FOR ABOUT 10 PERCENTOF ALL CASES IN THE STATE.AND AS OUR STATE WORKS TOWARD AFULL REOPENING...LEADERS WITHLEE HEALTH SAY THEY’RE SEEING ASPIKE IN NEW CASES...TO THE TUNEOF ABOUT 20-30 NEWHOSPITALIZATIONS A DAY FOR THELAST TWO WEEKS.BUT HERE’S WHY THEY SAY YOUSHOULDN’T BE TOO WORRIED ABOUTTHAT.((Dr. Larry Antonucci//LeeHealth CEO))(phoner)"This increase in cases wasexpected as restaurants andbusinesses reopened.

And withthe pent up demand for retailservices we’ve seen many peopleout and about.THEY SAW THIS COMING.NCH IS REPORTING A SPIKE INCASES IN IMMOKALEE -- BUT THEYSAY OVERALL-- THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE IN THEIR AREA -- WHO AREGOING TO HOSPITAL FOR COVID-19--HAS REMAINED ABOUT THE SAMESINCE THE STATE STARTEDREOPENING.((Jon Kling//NCH Chief NursingOfficer))(phoner)"The total admitted positivecovid-19 patients averaging themid-50s daily since May 19."BOTH GROUPS WANT TO REMIND THEPUBLIC THAT THE BEST WAS TO KEEPNUMBERS FROM SPIKING HIGHER...IS THE SAME THING THEY’VEBEEN TELLING US ALL ALONG.WASH YOUR HANDS...WEAR AMASK...AND BE SOCIALLY DISTANTAS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.((Dr. Larry Antonucci//LeeHealth CEO))(phoner)"These actions are essential toavoid a second wave of covid-19that