Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth this year in a music tv special called "a time for love" and will help support the utica area food supply.

Since 1996, juneteeth has been celebrated annually in the utica area.

This year, the celebration of juneteeth will look and feel very different, for more reasons than one.

Cassandra harris- lockwood: i called to find out what their plans were for juneteenth this year they said they had canceled.

And i didn't want it to cancel.

Due to large public gatherings being prohibited due to the coronavirus, the festivities wil be broadcasted on the airways.

Cassandra harris- lockwood: and i figured well let's do what everybody else is doing and capture some musicians and artists singers on video and put it together and see what we can come up with.

I am just so proud to be involved in such a multi racial gift of love.

Local musicians including doc woods, monk rowe and harris- lockwood will perform music to honor juneteenth message of racial equality, freedom, and justice.

While protests spread across the country declaring justice for george floyd and police brutality on black americans, this year's celebration has an even greater impact.

Cassandra harris- lockwood: i don't think it could be any more important i don't think it could be a better time for these messages.

The festival's sponsorships will also benefit for the good's community garden which helps the food insecure in the area.

Cassandra harris- lockwood: that's what this is all for this is our beautiful community garden it's 12 years old.

We don't get any funding from the community foundation.

This is the community doing this we have the sponsors we have the bank of utica we have you to come national.

This is what we need more of to be able for people to know where their food is coming from.

The juneteenth music for tv special time for love errors june 13 from 7 to 8 pm on the utica cbs affiliate wk tv 2.2 simulcast on 95.5 the heat to benefit for the good inc.

