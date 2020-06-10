|
|
|
|
Starbucks to Close More Than 400 US Stores
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Starbucks to Close More Than 400 US Stores
On Wednesday, Starbucks confirmed that they would be permanently transitioning to more socially-distant store models.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Starbucks announced today it will expedite the rollout of its new “Pickup” store concept, powered...
TechCrunch - Published
|
Starbucks has resumed opening new stores, and has accelerated its plan to transition to more...
bizjournals - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Starbucks Plans To Close Up To 400 Stores
Starbucks Starbucks is closing up to 400 stores across the US, as the coffee giant adopts new strategies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chain is also planning to open fewer stores this year,..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published
|
|