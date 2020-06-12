Global  

Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46' | THR News
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46' | THR News

Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46' | THR News

Dave Chappelle addressed the death of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality in his surprise new special '8:46' dropped on Netflix's comedy YouTube channel early Friday morning.

