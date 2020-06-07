Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,662
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,662

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,662

The Department of Health and Social Care said 41,662 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday.

