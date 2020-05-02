Global  

Special senior send-off
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Lets face it... no one was expecting what 20-20 has brought us.

Many seniors never thought they wouldn't be able to have a traditional ceremony.

But one man made sure their graduation day was a day they'll never forget.

Pk} when you think of graduating high school... you probably wouldn't picture it from a car.

"a lot of these kids were thinking, man we're going to be the class that's left out."

But this is the reality for so many graduating seniors... including the 65-graduating seniors at lawrenceville high school in illinois.

Yet, levi fox wasn't going to let his kids leave without a memorable surprise.

"i want them to feel that closure that they wouldn't have got otherwise."

Fox works at the school as a motivational speaker and custodian.

5 years ago he started a tradition.

Fox would decorate the senior hallway.

The coronavirus cut everyone's plans short.

But... fox had one last trick up his sleeve for the 20-20 class.

"nats" flags... signs saying "here's to you"... and jerseys lined the drive as students passed by in awe to receive their diplomas.

"it's all about making them realize that when they leave that graduation ceremony that they can have anything that they want and i want them to get pumped when they leave here."

And the seniors... loved every moment of their special day.

"did you think it was going to be like this?"

"no not really.

Kind of makes it have like more of a ceremonial feel to it.

It's just the last thing we'll all do as a class together."

"i mean just to know that it all went down like this was something special.

Something no one else will, well maybe they'll have but no one yet has had a drive through graduation ceremony."

Fox says seeing the kids appreciate this small gesture makes it all worth it.

"if i can give them just a small piece of that that they'll hang on to 10 years from now, then i've done my job" richar} fox says if he has to... he'll do this for next year's senior class as well.

