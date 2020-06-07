COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195
India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.
Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the top three states for Covid-19 cases in India, but are they also the top three states when it comes to Covid deaths? To find out more, watch this analysis with..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:55Published