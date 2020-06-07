Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with as many as 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) and Delhi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 live: India not in community transmission stage yet, says ICMR

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 8,102 and the number of cases climbed to 2,86,579 in the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Covid-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes


Record single-day spike of 9,971 Covid-19 cases; death toll 6,929: Health ministry

India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News

India has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,929 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to 3,20,922, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. India has the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:14Published
Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world

Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:20Published
Which 3 states have highest Covid deaths in India? Vikram Chandra decodes [Video]

Which 3 states have highest Covid deaths in India? Vikram Chandra decodes

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the top three states for Covid-19 cases in India, but are they also the top three states when it comes to Covid deaths? To find out more, watch this analysis with..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:55Published