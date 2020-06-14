Atlanta protesters burn down Wendy's

Protesters in Atlanta on Saturday burned down a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police.

The shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Friday, as he tried to escape, will likely fuel more nationwide tensions over race and police tactics.

On Saturday (June 13), the Wendy's restaurant was on fir for more than 45 minutes before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze, protected by a line of police officers.

By that time the building was reduced to charred rubble next to a gas station.

Other demonstrators marched onto Interstate-75, stopping traffic, before police used a line of squad cars to hold them back.