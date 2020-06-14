Delhi LG Anil Baijal visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas for setting up COVID facility

Amid galloping cases in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas to inspect the space to use it to prepare COVID-19 centre.

After visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, he said, Considering the increase in the demand for medical infrastructure, we have come here to inspect the areaandcheck its feasibility.

The decision to convert this campus into a COVID facility will be taken after analysis of several factors." The Lieutenant inspected Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus for setting up a facility with 10,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.