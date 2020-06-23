COVID-19: 'Delhi will have 30,000 beds by June 30,' assures HM Shah

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country.

Speaking on the preparations in Delhi amid rising cases, HM said, "On Jun14, there were 9937 COVID19 beds in Delhi.

30,000 beds will be available by June 30.

8000 beds are available in railway coaches, 8000 more are being added.

DRDO setting up dedicated hospital with 250 ICU beds.

ITBP will run 10,000 bedded Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID19 centre."