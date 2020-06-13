Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on COVID situation in Delhi

Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 chaired an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting on his party's behalf, whereas other parties such as Congress and BSP too took part in the crucial meeting.

Congress in the meeting demanded COVID-19 testing should be provided to everyone, and Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone.

Shah had also reviewed the situation in Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on June 14, and had announced that testing capacity in the national capital will be tripled in next six days.

Shah also announced the allotment of 500 railway coaches as isolation wards for coronavirus patients in Delhi.

