More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:16s - Published
More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead

A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta was set on fire by protesters after Rayshard Brooks was shot dead following an altercation with police officers.View on euronews

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy's restaurant...
Reuters - Published

Atlanta burning: More racial tensions in US

A white police officer who shot dead a black man in Atlanta, Georgia, was summarily sacked and the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured...
SBS - Published



manuterradillos

Manuel Terradillos RT @euronews: A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta was set on fire by protesters after Rayshard Brooks was shot dead following an altercation wi… 2 hours ago

rosswalton18

ross walton More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead https://t.co/9DVncMvQE3 https://t.co/lRG0RDsthL 4 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead A Wendy's restaurant in #Atlanta was set on fire by protes… https://t.co/DM7cb1q0Jr 6 hours ago

FS7500

JUSTICE * HUMANITY AND HUMAN RIGHTS More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead https://t.co/dqNFpl8o9g 6 hours ago

BetsyAnn4USA

BetsyAnn RT @Amazing_Europe: EuroNews More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead https://t.co/QAzx8wD6Dy https://t.co/sLbxj0yEuR https:… 9 hours ago

euronews

euronews A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta was set on fire by protesters after Rayshard Brooks was shot dead following an alte… https://t.co/9t0HoariRc 10 hours ago

Moonbootica

Susan Jordan A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta was set on fire by protesters after Rayshard Brooks was shot dead following an alte… https://t.co/oFcAQ9RQWG 10 hours ago

Albania96

Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erp1ytS More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead https://t.co/cifSVWg1ii 11 hours ago


Protests in Atlanta after black man shot dead

Protests in Atlanta after black man shot dead

Protesters have burned down a fast food restaurant in Atlanta , after police shot dead a black man who fell asleep in the queue.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:15Published
Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published