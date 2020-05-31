|
More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead
More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead
A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta was set on fire by protesters after Rayshard Brooks was shot dead following an altercation with police officers.View on euronews
Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy's restaurant...
Reuters
A white police officer who shot dead a black man in Atlanta, Georgia, was summarily sacked and the...
IndiaTimes
The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured...
SBS
