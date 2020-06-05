Black lives matter rallies staged in London and Leeds

|
In Leeds, several hundred people assembled in Millennium Square, holding up signs and many wearing face masks.
In Tottenham, north London there was no sign of the scuffles which broke out between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart during Saturday's (June 13) protest in the capital.
Tens of thousands of people have marched peacefully during previous days of protest in British cities.
