Record spikes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S.
New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

More U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, are experiencing record-breaking levels of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as most push ahead with re-opening.

In Alabama, Florida and South Carolina - a record number of new cases were reported for the third day in a row on Saturday.

And in Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump next Saturday plans to hold his first major rally since early March - health officials reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases.

Those attending the rally in Tulsa will have to agree not to hold the campaign responsible if they contract the virus.

State health officials across the U.S. are partly attributing the sharp spikes in cases and hospitalizations to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which saw busy beaches and boardwalks - like this one in Ocean City, Maryland.

Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, marking the highest tally for a Saturday since early May.

The rise in new cases is also partly due to an increase in testing, yet perhaps more troubling for health officials is that many of these states - including Arkansas, North Carolina and Texas - are also seeing record hospitalizations



