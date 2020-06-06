Global  

Oakland Police Join Peaceful Black Lives Matter Demonstration
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Oakland Police Join Peaceful Black Lives Matter Demonstration

Oakland Police Join Peaceful Black Lives Matter Demonstration

Several police officers joined a Black Lives Matter car caravan through the streets of Oakland Sunday.

Kenny Choi reports.

(6-14-20)

