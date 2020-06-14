Global  

Earthquake Hits Gujarat
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:03s - Published


Related news from verified sources

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat's Rajkot

The epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.
DNA - Published

Moderate intensity quake jolts Gujarat

An earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and classified as 'moderate', rocked Gujarat on...
Mid-Day - Published

5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Gujarat

The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan.
Hindu - Published



Tweets about this

TamilNaduMan

பண்ணையார் 🇮🇳🇺🇸💪 Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat https://t.co/RrJmwA60LK 12 minutes ago

marketst0day

Markets Today Economic Times Ø Earthquake with 5.8 magnitude hits Gujarat Ø Steel and Cement Companies to face Demand contractio… https://t.co/Pqd8XYgp6A 32 minutes ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @airnewsalerts: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of #Gujarat yesterday. Epicentre of tremor located near Bhachau in #Kutch district. 34 minutes ago

AcharyaBharath

Bharath Acharya RT @SwarajyaMag: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 On Richter Scale Hits Gujarat; Epicentre In Kutch District https://t.co/6GJK5hDZHG 39 minutes ago

aajoshi0607

Aayush Joshi RT @dna: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat's Rajkot https://t.co/LomIkTjJQh #earthquake 45 minutes ago

Tanushr88509957

Tanushree RT @htTweets: Capital to double tests in two days, says Amit Shah; Another 2000 plus cases of Covid reported from Delhi in a day; BJP to sc… 1 hour ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit Andurkar RT @republic: Biggest earthquake since 2001 hits Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani speaks to Collectors https://t.co/go88jIxYSW 1 hour ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Capital to double tests in two days, says Amit Shah; Another 2000 plus cases of Covid reported from Delhi in a day;… https://t.co/T0fZT7dBzN 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat [Video]

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted parts of Gujarat on June 14. People ran out of their houses after feeling tremors. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published