Earthquake Hits Gujarat

பண்ணையார் 🇮🇳🇺🇸💪 Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat
https://t.co/RrJmwA60LK 12 minutes ago
Markets Today Economic Times
Ø Earthquake with 5.8 magnitude hits Gujarat
Ø Steel and Cement Companies to face Demand contractio… https://t.co/Pqd8XYgp6A 32 minutes ago
viral mehta RT @airnewsalerts: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of #Gujarat yesterday. Epicentre of tremor located near Bhachau in #Kutch district. 34 minutes ago
Bharath Acharya RT @SwarajyaMag: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 On Richter Scale Hits Gujarat; Epicentre In Kutch District
https://t.co/6GJK5hDZHG 39 minutes ago
Aayush Joshi RT @dna: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat's Rajkot https://t.co/LomIkTjJQh #earthquake 45 minutes ago
Tanushree RT @htTweets: Capital to double tests in two days, says Amit Shah; Another 2000 plus cases of Covid reported from Delhi in a day; BJP to sc… 1 hour ago
Mohit Andurkar RT @republic: Biggest earthquake since 2001 hits Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani speaks to Collectors https://t.co/go88jIxYSW 1 hour ago
Hindustan Times Capital to double tests in two days, says Amit Shah; Another 2000 plus cases of Covid reported from Delhi in a day;… https://t.co/T0fZT7dBzN 2 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts GujaratAccording to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted parts of Gujarat on June 14. People ran out of their houses after feeling tremors. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani..