Covid isolation coaches at Anand Vihar, station closes to passenger traffic | Oneindia News

Mumbai local trains start service today after over 2 months of suspension, but only govt identified essential workers can travel; Anand Vihar closes to passenger traffic, will house Covid isolation coaches; Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle demands probe into suicide, claims the 34-year-old actor was murdered; Nepal has fast tracked the Bill to 'reclaim' Indian territories, as India-Nepal head toward a diplomatic confrontation and more news #SushantSinghRajput #Covid19India #MumbaiLocal



