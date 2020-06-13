Covid isolation coaches at Anand Vihar, station closes to passenger traffic | Oneindia News
Mumbai local trains start service today after over 2 months of suspension, but only govt identified essential workers can travel; Anand Vihar closes to passenger traffic, will house Covid isolation coaches; Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle demands probe into suicide, claims the 34-year-old actor was murdered; Nepal has fast tracked the Bill to 'reclaim' Indian territories, as India-Nepal head toward a diplomatic confrontation and more news
Loss of smell and taste are now official Covid symptoms; Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harshvardhan will hold meeting with Delhi governor and CM tomorrow to review Covid response; WHO said..