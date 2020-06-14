Global  

Delhi gets 300 isolation coaches, government adds hotel beds for Covid patients
Delhi government is arranging for Covid beds as the cases are rising.

Delhi received 300 isolation coaches on Tuesday where Covid patients will be provided with beds.

These isolation coaches were placed at Anand Vihar terminal.

The Centre will be sending more isolation coaches to Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi government had asked the Taj Man Singh hotel to provide rooms to Sir Ganga Ram hospital with immediate effect.

These hotel rooms will be used for Covid patients.

Delhi has close to 43,000 Covid cases with about 1,400 casualties.

