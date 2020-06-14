Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family member reached at his Mumbai residence.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept.

She will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsIndiaTimesMid-Day


Sushant's family appeals for a CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death due to suicide has left the industry shocked. The much loved actor...
IndiaTimes - Published

Gone to soon! Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray condole Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after his body was found hanging at his...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes




Tweets about this

INCWarriorWest1

INC Warrior West Bengal RT @INCWarriorsIND: We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Our condolences to hi… 3 seconds ago

ThakarKrishana

Hari Krishana Thakar RT @narendramodi: Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of enter… 10 seconds ago

Bhakt_Ki_Takat

धर्मो रक्षति रक्षितः RT @TimesNow: 'Sushant was murdered': Sushant Singh Rajput's family rebuffs suicide claims, demands investigation. | #SushantNoMore https… 25 seconds ago

Priyanka9137968

Priyanka RT @sachin_rt: Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his fami… 41 seconds ago

AnuJosh53706181

Anu Joshi RT @KRKBoxOffice: When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed nobody invited him to their parties and he felt leftout as Bollywood didn't accept him… 49 seconds ago

Shivani14652433

Shivani Pandey RT @MamataOfficial: Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences… 49 seconds ago

sunitaPattnai14

sunita Pattnaik RT @sidharth_shukla: Absolutely shocked and stunned on learning about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput! Unbelievable! Sincere condolence… 1 minute ago

Kaththisilambu0

Kaththisilambu RT @imVkohli: Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the streng… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains taken to crematorium [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains taken to crematorium

The mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken to crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Sushant Singh Rajput B Town condolences continue coming in [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput B Town condolences continue coming in

Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Sunday. The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:38Published
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide has raised a lot of questions for the country to ponder. Among the most crucial questions is the impact of social media trolling on actors. 'Baseless..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published