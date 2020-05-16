Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Resurgence In Beijing
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Coronavirus Resurgence In Beijing

Coronavirus Resurgence In Beijing

Beijing is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Chinese capital has reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a wholesale food market that accounts for 80% of Beijing’s farm produce.

Xinfadi is a complex that is 20 times larger than the seafood market in Wuhan where the virus originated.

The market has been shuttered and tens of thousands of nearby residents are being tested for the virus.

Some schools in the area have begun to suspend classes.

“The risk of the epidemic spreading is very high, so we should take resolute and decisive measures,” Xu Hejiang Beijing city government Spokesman

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus resurgence forces Beijing to reinstate isolation measures

Coronavirus resurgence forces Beijing to reinstate isolation measures BEIJING — Several districts in Beijing reinstated security checkpoints, ordered residents be tested...
WorldNews - Published

Beijing reinstates lockdown measures following coronavirus resurgence

Beijing reinstates lockdown measures following coronavirus resurgence The return of COVID-19 in Beijing has shrouded the city, home to the headquarters of many big...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Beijing reinstates virus controls as cases rise

Covid 19 coronavirus: Beijing reinstates virus controls as cases rise China reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday as the capital Beijing reinstated measures to...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beijing on alert amid surge in market virus cases [Video]

Beijing on alert amid surge in market virus cases

Xinfadi wholesale food market is closed, with a second day of record high COVID-19 cases, and no clear source of the cluster. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Total lockdown for Chile capital after surge in virus cases [Video]

Total lockdown for Chile capital after surge in virus cases

Santiago's total quarantine comes amid a resurgence in cases in the wealthier eastern areas of the city.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:43Published