Coronavirus Resurgence In Beijing

Beijing is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Chinese capital has reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a wholesale food market that accounts for 80% of Beijing’s farm produce.

Xinfadi is a complex that is 20 times larger than the seafood market in Wuhan where the virus originated.

The market has been shuttered and tens of thousands of nearby residents are being tested for the virus.

Some schools in the area have begun to suspend classes.

“The risk of the epidemic spreading is very high, so we should take resolute and decisive measures,” Xu Hejiang Beijing city government Spokesman