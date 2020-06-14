Global  

More Than 42K Pounds Of Ground Beef Sold At Walmart & Other Stores Recalled Because E. Coli Fears
More Than 42K Pounds Of Ground Beef Sold At Walmart & Other Stores Recalled Because E. Coli Fears

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the beef, sold under the Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms brand names, was produced by New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services.

The bacteria was detected during a routine inspection.

