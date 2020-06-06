Global  

Prince William expresses 'vital' need for sportspeople to discuss mental health
Prince William expresses 'vital' need for sportspeople to discuss mental health

Prince William expresses 'vital' need for sportspeople to discuss mental health

Prince William has urged athletes to "talk about the mental wellbeing" of both sportspeople and fans, as he believes it is "vital".

