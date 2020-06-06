Prince William expresses 'vital' need for sportspeople to discuss mental health
Prince William has urged athletes to "talk about the mental wellbeing" of both sportspeople and fans, as he believes it is "vital".
Prince William: FA Cup renaming 'timely'Prince William joined Mikel Arteta, Per Mertesacker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin to discuss mental health after it was announced that this season's FA Cup final will be named the..
William warns of mental health problems for nation after Covid-19The Duke of Cambridge warned that society faces mental health “repercussions” from Covid-19, as the FA Cup Final was renamed after his campaign supporting football fans. William believes the..