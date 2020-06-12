All you need to know from the June 15 Covid-19 briefing

The Agenda | TVO COVID-19: What you need to know for June 15 — The latest coronavirus updates from across Ontario… https://t.co/awzh8fmHCs 48 seconds ago

U.S. Congress Joint Advisory Committee 🇺🇸 RT @GrassleyPress: Yesterday, the Senate passed the #PPP Flexibility Act of 2020. Here’s what you need to know: - The loan forgiveness per… 2 minutes ago

#WomenCrush Music 🌟NEW WEBINAR🌟⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Join us and Asia Smulders from @songtrust on June 23rd at 2pm EST/ 1pm CST to learn everything y… https://t.co/ZMvovWek4b 5 minutes ago

AAST Rapid Recap: View the latest from 'This Week In Sleep Medicine'. https://t.co/lg8mp7fupG 9 minutes ago

Medilink WM Certify or Cease! @MedilinkWM FREE WEBINAR: #Visor PPE Testing & certification - A practical guide from… https://t.co/89TN85uKx8 10 minutes ago

Bill Williams🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 RT @currypilot: Travelers need to know that there will be four full overnight closures of U.S. Highway 101 south of Crescent City from June… 12 minutes ago