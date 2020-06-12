Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All you need to know from the June 15 Covid-19 briefing
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:44s - Published
All you need to know from the June 15 Covid-19 briefing
Take a look at all you need to know from the June 15 Covid-19 press conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

TheAgenda

The Agenda | TVO COVID-19: What you need to know for June 15 — The latest coronavirus updates from across Ontario… https://t.co/awzh8fmHCs 48 seconds ago

JointCongress

U.S. Congress Joint Advisory Committee 🇺🇸 RT @GrassleyPress: Yesterday, the Senate passed the #PPP Flexibility Act of 2020. Here’s what you need to know: - The loan forgiveness per… 2 minutes ago

womencrushmusic

#WomenCrush Music 🌟NEW WEBINAR🌟⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Join us and Asia Smulders from @songtrust on June 23rd at 2pm EST/ 1pm CST to learn everything y… https://t.co/ZMvovWek4b 5 minutes ago

JacksonFunerals

Jackson Family Funeral Directors RT @MedilinkWM: Certify or Cease! @MedilinkWM FREE WEBINAR: #Visor PPE Testing & certification - A practical guide from @SATRAtechnology EU… 8 minutes ago

AASTSleep

AAST Rapid Recap: View the latest from 'This Week In Sleep Medicine'. https://t.co/lg8mp7fupG 9 minutes ago

MedilinkWM

Medilink WM Certify or Cease! @MedilinkWM FREE WEBINAR: #Visor PPE Testing & certification - A practical guide from… https://t.co/89TN85uKx8 10 minutes ago

DR5150

Bill Williams🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 RT @currypilot: Travelers need to know that there will be four full overnight closures of U.S. Highway 101 south of Crescent City from June… 12 minutes ago

jesbets

Jesus Medina @flyvolaris Hi. I'm thinking of booking a flight for June 19th from Oakland to Guadalajara, and I need to know if I… https://t.co/FAAjqB8Weo 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update about protests, police reform, coronavirus and reopening at his daily briefing.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 33:46Published
Massachusetts To Open 50 Pop-Up Testing Sites For Protesters Wednesday And Thursday [Video]

Massachusetts To Open 50 Pop-Up Testing Sites For Protesters Wednesday And Thursday

Gov. Charlie Baker made the announcement at his daily briefing Monday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:39Published
All you need to know from the June 12 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the June 12 Covid-19 briefing

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps holds the daily coronavirus briefing at Downing Street. Take a look at all you need to know from the June 12 Covid-19 press conference.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published