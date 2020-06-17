All you need to know from the June 22 Covid-19 briefing

Ralph Alex Arakal RT @IEBengaluru: #COVID19: Here's all you need to know from #Karnataka, compiled and reported by @ralpharakal on June 22. @IndianExpress… 38 seconds ago

Express Bengaluru #COVID19: Here's all you need to know from #Karnataka, compiled and reported by @ralpharakal on June 22.… https://t.co/jcEJ6ZcyYM 4 minutes ago

Sujatha Selwyn #sevasindhu my son and I have to fly from Chennai to Bengaluru and he will take an international flight from Bengal… https://t.co/4GkB0snYlw 15 minutes ago

The Kingsway School RT @kw_writers: Year 10 face-to-face sessions for English begin on Monday 29th June from 10.00am-12pm. All students have received an email… 57 minutes ago

Juan C Ivancevich MD RT @euforea: Coming soon EUFOREA-EPOS webinar: “EPOS 2020: Everything you need to know”: June 22nd - 24th, 9:00am and 5:00pm (CEST). Partic… 1 hour ago

JobNimbus In our upcoming #webinar, learn how to get more done faster with #BOARDS & #WORKFLOWS. Join us THIS FRIDAY, June 26… https://t.co/PVwd24y9Pj 1 hour ago

Krishna Yeram @PuneCityPolice @hydcitypolice... Dear Team, I need to travel to Pune from Hyderabad on Road on 27th June 2020 and… https://t.co/feYn7ti4Rq 2 hours ago