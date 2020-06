Outdoor Dining, Non-Essential Retail Shops Reopen In New Jersey Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:45s - Published 35 minutes ago Dan Koob reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GUIDELINES YOUNG ATHLETES WILLHAVE TO FOLLOW COMING UP ON"EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT6 O'CLOCK.NOW BACK TO NEW JERSEY FORA MOMENT AS THE STATE MOVESINTO STAGE TWO OF REOPENING,DINERS HAVE RETURNED TORESTAURANTS BUT THERE ARE SOMEBIG CHANGES."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER DANKOOB JOINS US LIVE FROM HADDONTOWNSHIP.DAN.Reporter: UKEE, GREAT TOHEAR FROM YOU.IT'S A GREAT DAY HERE IN NEWJERSEY.PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WAITINGMONTHS FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TODINE OUTSIDE.WE SAW SO MANY OF THEM OUTSIDEOF CENTRAL TACO HERE IN HADDONTOWNSHIP WHO ARE VERY EXCITEDTO HAVE A CHANCE TO SIT DOWNAND ENJOY A MEAL.EATING OUTDOORS AT RESTAURANTSIS NOW ALLOWED AS THE STATEHAS MOVED INTO PHASE TWO OFITS REOPENING PLAN.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY SAID THEALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL HASISSUED 646 LIQUOR LICENSEPERMITS FOR EXPANDED OUTDOORSERVICE.RETAIL IS ALSO ALLOWED TO OPENWITH STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES.YOU WILL NOTICE TABLES ABOUT 6 FEET APART.MANY RESTAURANTS WE SPOKE WITHTHIS AFTERNOON HAVE INSTALLEDSANITIZING STATIONS GLOVESREADILY AVAILABLE DISPOSABLEUTENSILS AS WELL.WE SPOKE TO EATERS ANDMANAGERS ABOUT OPENING THEDOORS ONCE MORE.THEY'RE STOPPING BY NOTEVEN TO EAT.THEY'RE SAYING WE'LL BE BACKITS SO GREAT TO SEE YOU.IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY.THE SUN SHINING, THE HUMIDITYIS LOW ITS A BEAUTIFUL DAY ANDI HAVE A DELICIOUS SALAD I'MEATING.WONDERFUL.EXCITEMENT TO BE HONEST.ALL THE PREPARATION THAT GOESINTO IT.WE HAD A CERTAIN AMOUNT OFTIME TO OPEN UP.IT WASN'T TOO MUCH BUT WE --EVERYBODY BANDED TOGETHER ANDGOT THE JOB DONE.Reporter: GOVERNOR MURPHYDOES SAY IF EVERYONE CONTINUESTO DO THEIR JOB THEY CANCONTINUE TO REOPEN THE STATE.MUCH MORE OF THE GOVERNOR'SCOMMENTS IN THE 5 O'CLOCK