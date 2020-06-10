COVID-19: 283 new cases, four new deaths statewide

That includes 37 new cases reported within our six southern counties.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 283 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and four new deaths.

- the statewide total stands at - 19,799 cases and 895 deaths.- - - - in our area...- hancock county reported no new- cases.

They still stand at 100- cases and 12 deaths.- harrison county reported 23 new- cases, now at 367 and 7 deaths.- - - - jackson county reported 11 new- cases.

They're currently at 367- cases, and 16 deaths.

- stone county has two new cases- at 36 cases and no deaths,- and pearl river county has 1 ne- case, at 223 cases and 31 - deaths.

