COVID-19: 283 new cases, four new deaths statewide

- the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 283 new cases of covid-19 in th- state and 4 new deaths.
- that includes 37 new cases- reported within our 6 southern- counties.
- the statewide total stands at - 19,799 cases and 895 deaths.- - - - in our area...- hancock county reported no new- cases.
They still stand at 100- cases and 12 deaths.- harrison county reported 23 new- cases, now at 367 and 7 deaths.- - - - jackson county reported 11 new- cases.
They're currently at 367- cases, and 16 deaths.
- stone county has two new cases- at 36 cases and no deaths,- and pearl river county has 1 ne- case, at 223 cases and 31 - deaths.
