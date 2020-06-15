Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks
Movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry will be covering funeral costs for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was gunned down by police in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.
Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeralEntertainment mogul Tyler Perry is paying for Rayshard Brooks' funeral and for the college tuition of his four young children, after he was shot and killed by police last week.
Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard BrooksFamily attorney Christ Stewart said Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after receiving a call that he fell asleep..