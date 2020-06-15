Global  

Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks
Movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry will be covering funeral costs for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was gunned down by police in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.

