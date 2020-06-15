Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published 30 minutes ago Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks Movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry will be covering funeral costs for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was gunned down by police in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. 0

