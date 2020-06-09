Sterling in video campaign calling for change

Time For Change: Raheem Sterling has issued a social media video campaigning for racial equality alongside other influential football figures, as they called for change in government and sporting organisations.



Related videos from verified sources Sterling's powerful call for change



Raheem Sterling has launched his own campaign as part of the Black Lives Matter movement calling for change in government and within sporting organisations. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:14 Published 21 hours ago 'It was hard to breathe.' Dash-cam video shows Sterling Heights police put teen in chokehold in arrest



A Sterling Heights family is demanding change within the police department. Logan Davis said a police officer wrongly arrested him after putting him in a chokehold, and now his family is suing the city.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:49 Published 1 week ago