Sterling in video campaign calling for change
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s
Time For Change: Raheem Sterling has issued a social media video campaigning for racial equality alongside other influential football figures, as they called for change in government and sporting organisations.

Raheem Sterling among England players in video campaign calling for change

England players Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lucy...
Belfast Telegraph




Sterling's powerful call for change [Video]

Raheem Sterling has launched his own campaign as part of the Black Lives Matter movement calling for change in government and within sporting organisations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:14
'It was hard to breathe.' Dash-cam video shows Sterling Heights police put teen in chokehold in arrest [Video]

'It was hard to breathe.' Dash-cam video shows Sterling Heights police put teen in chokehold in arrest

A Sterling Heights family is demanding change within the police department. Logan Davis said a police officer wrongly arrested him after putting him in a chokehold, and now his family is suing the city..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:49