New Reuters Poll Shows Biden With His Largest Lead Over Trump Since the Start of the Democratic Primaries
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Joe Biden has opened up a huge lead over President Trump in a new poll from Reuters/Ipsos.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

DHallerman

Dave 🌎 🌍 🌏 🪐 RT @carenbohan: Biden opens 13-point advantage as Trump popularity drops to 7-month low of 38%, Reuters/Ipsos poll says. Poll shows 48% sup… 2 hours ago

carenbohan

Caren Bohan Biden opens 13-point advantage as Trump popularity drops to 7-month low of 38%, Reuters/Ipsos poll says. Poll shows… https://t.co/3NgJlggPPe 2 hours ago

Hitchenista

Hitchenista RT @Reuters: Joe Biden's edge evaporates as President Donald Trump seen as better suited for economy, coronavirus response, according to a… 1 week ago

thomasblair2012

Blair Stands for God /Trump RT @Derameth: OMG....Edge? hahahahahahahahaha Seriously? The only edge is out of reality. Even Reuters posted this.. Biden's edge evaporat… 1 week ago


