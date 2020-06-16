Global  

Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August

Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August

During his daily briefing on Tuesday, Cuomo announced the US Open tennis tournament will be held from Aug.

31-Sept.

13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens.

Katie Johnston reports.

