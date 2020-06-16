Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August
During his daily briefing on Tuesday, Cuomo announced the US Open tennis tournament will be held from Aug.
31-Sept.
13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens.
Katie Johnston reports.
Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 16, 2020The governor discussed police reform, coronavirus hospitalizations, and announced the US Open tennis tournament will be played in New York City this summer.