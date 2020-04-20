Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy
Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Advises Those Returning TO Work To Get TestedAt a press conference Tuesday, the governor discussed the spike of cases across the state.
Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening FloridaDemocratic leaders in Florida are demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis manage the health crisis of the deadly coronavirus before reopening our state's economy.