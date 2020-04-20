Global  

Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy

Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy

Governor.

Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level.

