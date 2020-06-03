|
|
|
|
Gov. DeSantis says he's not ready to enter Phase 3 in reopening Florida
|
As Florida remains in Phase 2 of Gov.
Desantis' "SAFE.
SMART.
STEP-BY-STEP PLAN" to reopen the economy, the state has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases.
|
