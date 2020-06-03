STEP-BY-STEP PLAN" to reopen the economy, the state has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases.

As Florida remains in Phase 2 of Gov.

Gov. DeSantis says he's not ready to enter Phase 3 in reopening Florida

Florida had a slight uptick in first-time jobless claims last week, as the U.S. Department of Labor...

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida isn’t ready for the next phase of his effort to reinvigorate the...