PM Modi warns China; all party meet; China's statement: The latest updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned China against provoking India.

He also called an all party meeting on June 19 to discuss the situation at the border with China.

This even as China blamed India for the violent faceoff on Monday night that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Meanwhile, anti-China protests were held in several parts of the country.

