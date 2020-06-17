Jockeys use of whip

R of times they whip their horse during a race.

the kentucky horse racing commission has unanimously approved rules that limit whipping at kentucky horse tracks.

Under the rules... riders will be limited to six uses of the whip after the first furlong is run.

Also, the jockey can't strike the horse more than two times in succession without giving the horse a chance to respond.

To give some perspective... according to the courier journal newspaper...when american pharoah won the kentucky derby, jockey victor espinoza had whipped him 32 times during the race the rules aren't likely to go into effect until late 2020 or the spring of 2021, which means the derby in september and breeder's cup in november of this year would likely take place under the current rules with no whipping limit.

Frankfort, ky.

