Two New COVID-19 Cases In New Zealand

Two women traveled from the UK to New Zealand earlier this month.

Both women tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

This makes the pair New Zealand's first new infections in 24 days.

The arrivals had been allowed to leave isolation four days early to travel around the country.

This was under an established compassionate exemption, to visit a dying relative.

Health officials said the arrivals had not been tested for the coronavirus before leaving isolation.