Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault. 0

Tweets about this Larice RT @maddenifico: Felony murder is the charge against Garrett Rolfe, the cop who killed Rayshard Brooks w/2 shots in the back. In total, 11… 32 minutes ago ❌ Truth Seeker RT @Mareq16: Are they fcuking joking??? Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta #BackTheBlu… 2 hours ago MaReQ🌟🌟🌟 Are they fcuking joking??? Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta… https://t.co/WAzH0eEt7I 2 hours ago Melissa RT @PJMedia_com: Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta https://t.co/2oaKw8hzut 2 hours ago Medic mom @PaulHowardDA the murder charge you filed against the Atlanta officer is insane.Worse than that are the lies you to… https://t.co/qZGy8lF2w6 2 hours ago William Santiago RT @Cernovich: Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta https://t.co/JcoI9V7b9A 2 hours ago Carlos Luque P. RT @pdanahar: A felony murder charge has been filed against Officer Garrett Rolfe who fired the shot. The other officer is now a state witn… 3 hours ago Herbert Reed If you missed this afternoon: Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta https://t.co/NNNt9mO8s6 3 hours ago