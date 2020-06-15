Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks
CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder.
The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.
Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard BrooksGarrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other..
Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.
Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.