Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder.

The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta police shooting autopsy: Rayshard Brooks suffered 2 gunshot wounds to the back, death ruled homicide

As the killing of a 27-year-old black man in an encounter with two white officers late Friday...
FOXNews.com - Published

Afternoon Briefs: Officer charged in arrest death of Rayshard Brooks; mixed grades for pass-fail changes

*Officer is charged in death of Rayshard Brooks* Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has...
ABA Journal - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsJerusalem PostReutersCBS 2


Atlanta prosecutors hope to persuade jury to second-guess officer who shot Brooks

Prosecutors seeking to convict Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe for murder in the shooting death...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

LariceLu

Larice RT @maddenifico: Felony murder is the charge against Garrett Rolfe, the cop who killed Rayshard Brooks w/2 shots in the back. In total, 11… 32 minutes ago

sandstock

❌ Truth Seeker RT @Mareq16: Are they fcuking joking??? Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta #BackTheBlu… 2 hours ago

Mareq16

MaReQ🌟🌟🌟 Are they fcuking joking??? Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta… https://t.co/WAzH0eEt7I 2 hours ago

MLAS

Melissa RT @PJMedia_com: Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta https://t.co/2oaKw8hzut 2 hours ago

KimberleyHare3

Medic mom @PaulHowardDA the murder charge you filed against the Atlanta officer is insane.Worse than that are the lies you to… https://t.co/qZGy8lF2w6 2 hours ago

WMSDetroit

William Santiago RT @Cernovich: Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta https://t.co/JcoI9V7b9A 2 hours ago

luquenukem

Carlos Luque P. RT @pdanahar: A felony murder charge has been filed against Officer Garrett Rolfe who fired the shot. The other officer is now a state witn… 3 hours ago

Herbert_L_Reed

Herbert Reed If you missed this afternoon: Felony Murder Charge Filed Against Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta https://t.co/NNNt9mO8s6 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published