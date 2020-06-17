Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Aston Villa and Sheffield United re-started the Premier League on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus with a strong statement of support for the worldwide protests against racism.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

All the players' names on the back of their shirts were replaced with the words 'Black Lives Matter' as the Premier League formally joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The players, and referee Michael Oliver, also took a knee as the opening whistle was blown, following a moment's silence before kick off in memory of those who died in the pandemic.

It was an unusual step from the governing body which usually insists players refrain from overtly political statements but which has supported previous efforts to rid the game of racism.

The match at a rainy Villa Park was also the first in Premier League history to be played without fans, and with strict health protocols in place.

Only 300 personnel were allowed into a stadium divided into three different security zones.



Related news from verified sources

Soccer: Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Aston Villa and Sheffield United players and referee Michael Oliver took a knee at kickoff in support...
Reuters - Published

Raheem Sterling pleased to see players take a knee on Premier League’s return

Raheem Sterling believes all players taking the knee as the Premier League restarted proves that the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Premier League players take knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

Players from Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United display their solidarity with...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •News24Japan Today




Tweets about this

lorraine_teuten

🌹Lorraine🌹labour socialist Pep Guardiola says 'I'm ashamed of what white people have done' https://t.co/vbSseqbL9e 18 seconds ago

SohumJShah

Sohum J Shah RT @premierleague: The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, the FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination… 18 seconds ago

jameschanner_iD

James Channer Well, I didn’t turn the telly on for this staged #Woke moment, that sadly also entered the world of utter tyranny -… https://t.co/wophrsAh9T 59 seconds ago

joansie12

J Fowler RT @HackneyAbbott: All 22 players and referee 'take a knee' before kick-off as Premier League returns ⁦@AntiRacismDay#BlackLivesMattter… 1 minute ago

moeyalnaji

moey 🇮🇶 RT @SkySportsPL: "I'm embarrassed, I'm ashamed of what white people have done to black people." Pep Guardiola discusses the #BlackLivesMat… 2 minutes ago

NgoiePado

Pado Ngoie RT @SkyNews: "We can't get distracted by individual statues." @DavidHarewood talks to @KayBurley about #BlackLivesMatter, saying it was "f… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola [Video]

White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says white people should apologise for the treatment of black people on a night when Premier League players wore the slogan "Black Lives Matter" on their shirts.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:59Published
All you need to know from the June 17 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the June 17 coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the return of the Premier League paves the way for the opening of other entertainment venues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
Dowden on Premier League and the culture sector [Video]

Dowden on Premier League and the culture sector

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that the return of the Premier League today is an important step forward on our journey towards normality. He says that gyms and leisure centers may reopen at the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published