2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 minutes ago 2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death Charges are now being filed against two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death. Fired Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe is now facing felony murder charges, while the other officer is charged with aggravated assault. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FIRED ATLANTA OFFICER - GARRETROLFE - IS NOW FACING FELONYMURDER CHARES THE OTHEROFFICER - CHARGED - WITHAGGRAVATED ASSAULT.IN VIDEO - BROOKS CAN BE SEENWRESTLING AN OFFICERS TASERAWAY - AND RUNNING - HE'S THENSEEN PULLING THE TASER OUT ANDPOINTING IT AT POLICE.BROOKS WAS THEN SHOT IN THEBACK - BY OFFICER ROLF.THE DA - NOW DEFENDING BROOKSACTIONS DURING A PRESSCONFERENCE YESTERDAY -SOT - PAUL HOWARD // FULTONCOUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY "THECITY OF ATLANTA SAYS YOU CANNOTEVEN FIRE A TASER AT SOMEONEWHO'S RUNNING AWAY.SO YOU CERTAINLY CAN'T FIRE AGUN - A HANDGUN, AT SOMEONE WHOIS RUNNING AWAY."ROLFE'S LAWYER SAYS - HISCLIENT HEARD A SOUND THATSOUNDED LIKE A GUNSHOT - SAW AFLASH IN FRONT OF HIM ANDFEARED FOR HIS SAFETY.BROOKS' FAMILY SAYS - THECHARGES ARE A GOOD STARTINGPOINT.NOW - SOME OFFICERS IN ATLANTA- CALLING OUT SICK OVERNIGHT -SHOWING SUPPORT FOR THE TWOOFFICERS CHARGED.PROTESTS HAPPENING IN THE WAKE











Tweets about this its britney, bitch ✨🔮 RT @wsvn: Arrest warrants issued for the officers facing charges in the death of Rayshard Brooks https://t.co/D0ow3UET1B 1 minute ago Skynet Nationalist 🤖 RT @Aarick20: This Atlanta police officer is facing the death penalty not because he's a cop, but because he is white. https://t.co/TzqOyWU… 24 minutes ago kim haddad RT @ABCWorldNews: OFFICERS CHARGED: Two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death face charges with Ex-Officer Garrett Rolfe faci… 27 minutes ago Cecilia Mendoza Arrest warrants issued for the officers facing charges in the death of Rayshard Brooks https://t.co/3MnKGKX7PE 27 minutes ago Amen Rahh Arrest warrants issued for the officers facing charges in the death of Rayshard Brooks https://t.co/KYJrbe1wbO 32 minutes ago ¥€¥€¶∆¶ RT @antoinetteA: The two Atlanta police officers now facing charges in the death of Rayshard Brooks have until 6pm to turn themselves in. G… 1 hour ago