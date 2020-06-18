Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling

U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to block President Donald Trump's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation - often called "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The justices on a 5-4 vote upheld lower court rulings that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful.

The ruling means that the roughly 649,000 immigrants, mostly young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and other Latin American countries, currently enrolled in DACA will remain protected from deportation and eligible to obtain renewable two-year work permits.





Tweets about this

lezama_ilvea

liv.Lezama RT @MSNBC: Speaker Pelosi discusses the US Supreme Court ruling that the Trump admin. cannot end DACA. "Over 60% of the people who support… 30 seconds ago

countmystars

Liz Thurmond ✨🦔🧙🏻‍♀️✨ RT @heatherscope: Pelosi on police reform talks: “Well we’d like to end up in conference because that’s how Congress works its will." "It… 35 seconds ago

NorCalCrush

Team CRUSH ✝️ 🇺🇸 This is more blatant erasing of American history which we should never forget. @SpeakerPelosi Pelosi says 4 portra… https://t.co/pzsk6OEnBL 1 minute ago

RoxannMenard

Roxann Menard #Patriot #MAGA #KAG RT @TrumpLadyFran: PELOSI Still Playing Games With American Lives & Our Economy! After Stuffing Past Relief Bills With Their Socialist W… 8 minutes ago