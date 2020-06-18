U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court 's decision to block President Donald Trump 's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation - often called "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children.

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling

The justices on a 5-4 vote upheld lower court rulings that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful.

The ruling means that the roughly 649,000 immigrants, mostly young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and other Latin American countries, currently enrolled in DACA will remain protected from deportation and eligible to obtain renewable two-year work permits.